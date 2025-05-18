Bank of America Corp DE Takes $28.17 Million Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 726,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $39.22 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,917.80. This represents a 46.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,711 shares of company stock worth $9,144,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

