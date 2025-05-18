Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

