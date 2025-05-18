Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.17% of Oxford Industries worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.71 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

