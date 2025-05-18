BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 15,176 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,176 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.90 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.