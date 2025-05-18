BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE EDN opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $605.33 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

