BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 19,584 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. This represents a 51.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 119.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

