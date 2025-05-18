BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 5,308 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Popular were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Popular by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $104.52 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

