BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $1.69 Million Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 320,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,273,442.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,998,495.89. This represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

