Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,645 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 391,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,823,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 385,066 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,540,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 971,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 138,168 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

