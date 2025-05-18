Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 8,343 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,989,000 after buying an additional 77,451 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

