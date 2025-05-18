Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F5 were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $284.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day moving average of $266.10. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.45 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $2,561,360. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

