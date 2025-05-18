Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.