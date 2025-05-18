Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,011 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

