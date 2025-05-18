Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,111 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,685,000 after acquiring an additional 249,280 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,174,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,727,000 after acquiring an additional 325,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

