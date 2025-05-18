Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 534 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 243,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 522,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.