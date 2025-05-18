Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $13,498,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

