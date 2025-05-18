Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

