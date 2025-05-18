Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $183.56 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $185.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.19.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

