Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 760,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

