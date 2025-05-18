Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

