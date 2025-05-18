Captrust Financial Advisors Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock worth $974,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $78.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.