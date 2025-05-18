Captrust Financial Advisors Has $630,000 Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

