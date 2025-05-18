Captrust Financial Advisors Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CONMED were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

