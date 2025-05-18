Captrust Financial Advisors Has $685,000 Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in XPO were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get XPO alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in XPO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $128.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.