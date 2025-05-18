Captrust Financial Advisors Has $715,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in TopBuild by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in TopBuild by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 35,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 430.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

NYSE:BLD opened at $304.11 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

