Captrust Financial Advisors Has $726,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 566,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,673 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,664,433.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,353.12. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,790 shares of company stock worth $2,169,537. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

ALK stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

