Captrust Financial Advisors Has $726,000 Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 460,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

