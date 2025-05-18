Captrust Financial Advisors Has $733,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

