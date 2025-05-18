Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

