Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 372 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,940,366.50. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,190. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

