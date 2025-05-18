Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.