Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,124,000 after buying an additional 193,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,145,000 after buying an additional 113,573 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,750,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,287,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,636,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,053,000 after buying an additional 231,998 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS opened at $46.32 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.