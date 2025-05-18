Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $39,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 286,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 160,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $9,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -130.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.