Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,421 Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPUS opened at $42.18 on Friday. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

