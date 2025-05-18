Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,508 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000.

Shares of BATS IBMP opened at $25.19 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0547 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

