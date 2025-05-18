Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,948 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 95,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

