Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 710 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in TransUnion by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 89,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 191,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $359,761. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

