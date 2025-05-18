Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 718 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,439,000 after acquiring an additional 988,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.