Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 791 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oscar Health were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.52 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

