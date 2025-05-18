Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $11,909,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $3,964,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. Dbs Bank cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.