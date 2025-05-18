Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carriage Services news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,668.97. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $689.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

