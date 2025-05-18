Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,740 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE CPF opened at $27.46 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $740.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

