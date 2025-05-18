Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of DT stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.22.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
