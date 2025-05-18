Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.94.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $427.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.06 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

