Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 333.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 468,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 422,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 257,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 241,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

OXLC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 128.92%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

