Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,767 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Cartesian Therapeutics worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $266.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.51. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNAC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

