Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of CeriBell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000.

CeriBell Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. CeriBell has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $236,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,987,251.61. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $372,434 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBLL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CeriBell

CeriBell Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.