Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,625,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,315,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

