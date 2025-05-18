Comerica Bank Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.53 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

