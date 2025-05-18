Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Construction Partners were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 109.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Construction Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.83 per share, for a total transaction of $689,055.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,689.87. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Construction Partners stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

